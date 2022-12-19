Tiaa Fsb Has $910,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in State Street were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of STT opened at $77.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.72. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

