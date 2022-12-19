Tiaa Fsb Lowers Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 206.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE DEO opened at $178.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diageo Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

