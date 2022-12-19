Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Marriott International by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.0 %

MAR stock opened at $153.79 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

