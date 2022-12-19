Tiaa Fsb Purchases 354 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.
Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.
