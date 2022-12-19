Tiaa Fsb Purchases 741 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after acquiring an additional 129,307 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $116.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.41. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

