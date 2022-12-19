Tiaa Fsb Purchases 813 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,312.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,632 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 447.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,927,000 after acquiring an additional 667,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 949.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 652,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,215,000 after acquiring an additional 590,114 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $115.82 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.08.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.