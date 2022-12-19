Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after buying an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $242.86 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

