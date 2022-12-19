Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,999,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $246.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.04. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.