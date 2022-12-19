Tiaa Fsb Sells 133 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Snap-on Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $225.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $245.56.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.