Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,807 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 68,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

