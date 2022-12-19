Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,459 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,477 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $1,356,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

Shares of TFC opened at $41.30 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

