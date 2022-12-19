Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,497 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $451.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.26. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $483.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.45.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

