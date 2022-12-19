Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,645 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.