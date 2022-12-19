Tiaa Fsb Sells 27,957 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,957 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $394.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.47. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $667.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

