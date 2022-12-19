Tiaa Fsb Sells 342 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.6% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $357,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $76.30 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $395.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

