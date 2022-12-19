Tiaa Fsb Sells 372 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $304.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.26 and a 200 day moving average of $292.44. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $210.35 and a 12-month high of $324.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

