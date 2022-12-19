Tiaa Fsb Sells 443 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,334,768,000 after acquiring an additional 77,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,071 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $284.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.