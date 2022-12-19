Tiaa Fsb Sells 6,259 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,708,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $67.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $59.84. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

