Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 465,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

