Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $61.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

