Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Purchases $28,656.00 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $28,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 981,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,090.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ultralife Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.19 on Monday. Ultralife Co. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $6.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a PE ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
