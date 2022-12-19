Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,102,000 after purchasing an additional 557,929 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,711,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 801.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,337,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,508,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $225.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.09. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $350.80.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

