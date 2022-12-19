Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $158.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

