Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Vecima Networks in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VCM opened at C$20.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of C$14.00 and a 12 month high of C$20.50. The company has a market cap of C$482.60 million and a PE ratio of 26.38.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.20 million.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

