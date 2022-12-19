Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 77,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,528.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total value of $7,116,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total transaction of $7,116,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,204 shares of company stock worth $43,099,542. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE VEEV opened at $168.26 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $266.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.