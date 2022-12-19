Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stake Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 517,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,107,516 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vericel by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at $222,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered Vericel to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.97 and a beta of 1.93. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $43.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

