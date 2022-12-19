Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 68.7% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $5,273,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

