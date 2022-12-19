VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. State Street Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after buying an additional 27,894,859 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,006.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158,744 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

