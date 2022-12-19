Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of VCTR opened at $26.95 on Monday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.