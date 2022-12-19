Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) vs. Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Head to Head Analysis

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) and Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivani Medical and Escalon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical $3.38 million 4.00 -$8.92 million N/A N/A Escalon Medical $10.70 million 0.05 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Escalon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vivani Medical and Escalon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -8.27% -7.86% Escalon Medical -5.83% -77.30% -12.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vivani Medical and Escalon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivani Medical presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 579.61%. Given Vivani Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than Escalon Medical.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats Escalon Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also distributes intraocular gas products, such as C3F8 and SF6, which are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and manufactures and distributes a patented disposable universal gas kit that delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. In addition, it offers disposable surgical packs that are used in vitreoretinal surgery; and AXIS Image management system for managing ophthalmic diagnostic images through the web browser from various devices regardless of modality, manufacturer or location. The company sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, a network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

