Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Vroom’s current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

VRM stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $145.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Vroom had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.27 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,157,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

