WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.69.

WKME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered shares of WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The firm has a market cap of $880.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

About WalkMe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.