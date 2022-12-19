WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.5 %

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

