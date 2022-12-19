Wells Fargo & Company Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) to Sell

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company currently has C$58.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.05.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at C$55.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$54.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.17 billion and a PE ratio of 16.98.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.85%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,723.74. In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 407 shares in the company, valued at C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,723.74. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,380 shares of company stock valued at $208,629.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.