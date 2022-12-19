William Blair Comments on Braze, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Braze in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.47). The consensus estimate for Braze’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Braze’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

BRZE opened at $27.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79. Braze has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $82.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth about $2,942,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth about $1,442,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 17,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $578,401.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 211,783 shares of company stock worth $7,222,557 and sold 63,062 shares worth $2,067,882. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

