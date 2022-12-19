William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 16th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Korn Ferry’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $78.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,723 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

