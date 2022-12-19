Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 97.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 213.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 29.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 46.7% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $111.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.06.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.