WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Up 5.8% in November

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the November 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

WM Technology Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.17 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at WM Technology

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAPS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on WM Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.59.

In other news, insider Justin Dean sold 26,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $32,372.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Justin Dean sold 26,977 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $32,372.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,857 shares in the company, valued at $303,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 42,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $51,255.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 340,889 shares in the company, valued at $409,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,383 shares of company stock worth $153,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WM Technology

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.