Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $77.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $125.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 774.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

