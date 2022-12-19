Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,588,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 674.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,616,000 after acquiring an additional 501,881 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $175.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 1.30. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $280.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $740,261.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,834,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $740,261.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,834,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $3,231,598 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

