Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE XRX opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. Xerox has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -14.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Natixis bought a new position in Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

