Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $112,597,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,300,000 after buying an additional 467,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,857,000 after buying an additional 420,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after buying an additional 341,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $129.37 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.28.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

