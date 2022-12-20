1,242 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 1.2 %

Enbridge stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.