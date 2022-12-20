1,325 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZG. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 199.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 743,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 495,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,493,000. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3,170.9% in the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 345,126 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 683.1% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 244,988 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 46.3% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,370,000 after acquiring an additional 219,006 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zillow Group Price Performance
NASDAQ ZG opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.54. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group
In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $349,924.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ZG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.82.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
