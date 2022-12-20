1,547 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DALI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $831,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DALI opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $29.76.
