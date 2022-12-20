1,604 Shares in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $228,000.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PLW opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

