199 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $238.11 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.38. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

