206 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Equinix by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Equinix by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $658.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $619.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

