2,064 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 37.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 31,893 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 84.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 480,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 220,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 1.5 %

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About NortonLifeLock

Several analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

