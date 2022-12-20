207 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $309.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.29, for a total transaction of $750,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 154,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,469,276.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,625. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.